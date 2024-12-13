Liverpool Eyeing Up Jeremie Frimpong As Possible Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacement, Release Clause Revealed
Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is still interesting Liverpool, according to a report.
The Anfield hierarchy faces a race against time to try and get Trent Alexander-Arnold to commit his long-term future to the club, with the 26-year-old about to enter the final six months of his contract.
Despite reports of talks between the two continuing, there are no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations, with speculation rampant that he could team up with international teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid next summer.
As Liverpool make contingency plans in case Alexander-Arnold departs, according to Christian Falk, they are still interested in Leverkusen's Frimpong.
The Dutch international was one of the key factors in Xabi Alonso's team's march to the Bundesliga title last season and is on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
The Head of Football at BILD Sport also claims that the 24-year-old's agent was a guest at Anfield in the Director's Box on the night that Liverpool beat Leverkusen 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League.
Falk also confirms that Frimpong may not be as expensive as expected with the defender's release clause set at €40million.