Liverpool Show Interest In Atletico Madrid Wonderkid With €100m Release Clause
Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing yet another midfielder, this time turning their attention to a high ranked prospect at Atletico Madrid. However, the Spanish giants have an eye watering €100million release clause in the player's contract.
The 21 year old has been impressive for the Spanish giants having started five games in the league already this season. Averaging a match rating of around 7.18 (via sofascore) this season already, the midfielder is becoming a regular feature in Diego Simeone’s side.
According to the report from Fichajes in Spain, Liverpool have shown interest in Atletico’s Pablo Barrios. The report states that the Reds have shown interest in the player but are unwilling to meet the €100million release clause.
The report goes on to say that Liverpool would only be willing to pay around half of that to sign the Spaniard. Barrios has registered one assist amongst completing 88% of his passes and creating at least one big chance per game.
Barrios is described as ‘hard working, no nonsense’ as well as his notable attacking qualities make him a well rounded all ability midfielder, understandably well admired by Simeone.
The midfielder notably impressed during Atletico’s win against Leganes just days ago. Barrios completed the vast majority of his passes as well as winning all of his ground (5) and aerial (1) duels.
Barrios would be an exciting signing for Liverpool if the Reds would be able to negotiate with Atletico to lower their demands. The market surrounding 'wonderkids' just continues to grow and grow with each passing transfer window.