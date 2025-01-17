Liverpool Interested In Bundesliga Midfielder As Alternative To Arsenal Target Martin Zubimendi
According to a report, Liverpool are tracking one of the Bundesliga's top midfielders as they move on from Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.
READ MORE: Liverpool Interested In Joshua Kimmich And Have Held Talks With The Bayern Munich Player
The Reds looked like they had an agreement with the Spanish international during the summer, only for the 25-year-old to backtrack and stay at his home town club.
Ryan Gravenberch stepped up after that transfer failed to materialise and has excelled under Arne Slot so far this season with the Dutchman a key reason why Liverpool find themselves at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League.
READ MORE: Al Hilal In 'Very Advanced' Negotiations With Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah Over Summer Transfer - Journalist
There remains a feeling, however, that Slot may still be one midfielder short, especially with the futures of Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott unclear.
As Arsenal now appear to be favourites to land Zubimendi, according to TeamTalk, the Anfield hierarchy are now looking to a player they have scouted, VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller.
The 23-year-old has excelled for Stuttgart since his move from Hoffenheim, and his good form has seen him rewarded with three caps for Germany.
READ MORE: Barcelona Set To Make 'Imminent Offer' Of €70 Million For Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz
The Bundesliga club are reported to be working on extending the midfielder's contract which runs until 2027.
If no agreement can be found, however, the outlet claims that they may be forced to cash in and an offer of around £34million could tempt them into selling at the end of the season.
It is also suggested that Liverpool are well informed on the situation 'ahead of a potential summer swoop' for a man in demand with some big clubs across Europe.