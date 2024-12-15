Liverpool Join Race To Sign Brilliant Serie A Midfielder
According to a report, Liverpool are interested in one of Serie A's rising talents as Arne Slot looks to bolster his squad.
It was a quiet summer for the red half of Merseyside, with Federico Chiesa the only incoming for this season and Giorgi Mamadashvili signed with the future in mind for life after Alisson Becker.
There was also the long, protracted chase of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who looked destined for a move to Anfield but pulled out at the last minute.
The failed pursuit of the Spanish international may mean that Liverpool re-enters the market in January to bolster their squad, especially with the futures of Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton unclear.
La Stampa are reporting that the Reds have now joined the race to sign highly-rated Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.
The 23-year-old is primarily a defensive midfielder but can operate elsewhere in the engine room if required and has been capped six times by Italy.
The Turin outlet, which is very reputable, also claims that Torino would expect a fee in advance of £25million for Ricci.