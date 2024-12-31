Liverpool 'Not Desperate' For Manchester United Transfer Target Despite Expressing Interest
Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window, however, things could change in January as they continue to compete on all fronts this season. The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah will dominate the headlines in the coming weeks.
All three players will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from the turn of the year as they are still yet to commit their futures to the club despite being offered new deals.
"I think I have a lot of control over what they do if they’re on the training pitch, if there in a meeting with me," said Arne Slot. "But talking about their private lives, I don’t have control.
"That’s been the situation as a long as I’ve been a manager but I have control to an extent [in terms of] what I expect from them on the pitch. It’s really pleasing to see what Virgil brings, what Trent brings and what Mo brings."
On any incomings at the club in January Slot added: “There’s nothing in the media yet about who we’re going to bring in? No? And also not in my mind.
"I’m very happy with the squad we have, I said this six months ago and everybody was like 'is this guy crazy?’ But I think the players show the confidence the club and me had in them was all deserved."
Federico Chiesa was the only permanent addition last summer, while Giorgi Mamardashvili will join the Reds next summer after his loan spell at Valencia.
Reports continue to link Liverpool with Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi who rejected Arne Slot's side in the summer to stay at his boyhood club.
According to Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via LFC Transfer Room, both Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Kerkez following his impressive performances for the Cherries this season.
However, the Reds always prefer to go for different profiles and different kinds of players and are not desperate to go for the left-back who recently signed with LIAN Sports Group, who also boast Liverpool's Chiesa and Nottingham Forest star Nikola Milenkovic among their list of clients.
Kerkez has emerged as one of the finest left-backs in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth last summer from AZ Alkmaar. The Hungary international has made three goal contributions in 19 appearances for Andoni Iraola's side this season.
