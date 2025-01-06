Liverpool Open To Accepting Transfer For Out Of Form Striker - Premier League Club Interested
Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez has had supporters and doubters among the Liverpool supporters and has had both brilliant and shocking moments in his time at the club.
The Uruguayan’s first season with the Reds saw him register a combined total of 19 goals and assists in 42 games. In his second season, Núñez had a tally of 31 goals and assists across 54 games in all competitions.
Unfortunately, Núñez has failed to build on his foundations of improvement from his second season on Merseyside.
So far this season, Liverpool’s striker has four goals and three assists in 24 appearances, putting him on track for his worst-ever output in terms of goal contributions in a season since he joined the Reds.
The striker will find it difficult to improve his tally with Cody Gakpo, Luis Díaz, and Diogo Jota, who are seemingly above him in the pecking order and have better goal-contribution statistics.
According to Peter O’Rourke of Football Insider, links with the Liverpool striker should be taken seriously.
While it is unlikely that interested Newcastle will pursue Núñez in January, Football Insider reported the Reds would accept a free between £50-60 million for the Uruguayan striker.
Núñez transfer from Benfica was Liverpool’s most expensive signing in a deal worth up to £85 million, and it appears the Reds are ready to recoup what they can from his transfer fee.