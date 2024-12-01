Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Expected To Receive 'Huge Offer' To Join Lionel Messi At Inter Miami In MLS
According to a report, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to receive a 'huge offer' from MLS team Inter Miami to join them next summer.
The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave on a free transfer if he does not agree to extend his stay at Anfield.
Salah is about to enter the final six months of his contract, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with no signs that a breakthrough in negotiations to keep the trio at the Merseyside club is close.
Reds skipper Van Dijk would seem most likely to stay with Alexander-Arnold on Real Madrid's radar, and with Salah admitting in a recent interview that he is 'more out than in'.
The situation leaves the hierarchy at Anfield in a race against time before all three can discuss potential free transfers with overseas clubs at the start of January.
Caught Offside are reporting that sources have told them that Salah is expected to receive a 'huge offer' to team up with Lionel Messi and former Red Luis Suarez at MLS outfit Inter Miami.
As well as interest from the MLS and the Saudi Pro League, the outlet also claims that there is interest from some big clubs in Europe, with Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, and PSG reported as being keen on the Egyptian.
It promises to be a nervous few weeks ahead for Liverpool supporters, with the futures of three of their biggest players to be resolved.