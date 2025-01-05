Liverpool Target In Form La Liga & USMNT Midfielder Who Is Also A Target For Tottenham
According to a report, Liverpool are eyeing up a move for one of La Liga's most in-form midfielders.
It was no secret in the summer that Liverpool were in the market for a defensive midfielder after they came close to agreeing a deal with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubmimendi before the Spanish international pulled out at the last minute.
The noise around Anfield to bring in another midfielder has quietened, however, with Ryan Gravenberch excelling and proving himself to be one of the Premier League's best in that position under Arne Slot.
Anfield Watch are reporting that the Reds may still be in the market to add to their options in midfield and are interested in Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso.
The USMNT defensive midfielder continues to impress in La Liga for Los Verdiblancos, and they claim Liverpool are likely to monitor his progress for the rest of the season before deciding whether to make their move in the summer.
The outlet also suggests that strategy could change, however, should Wataru Endo depart in January or if someone makes a move for the 23-year-old.
Tottenham have first refusal on Cardoso, which Betis agreed to as part of the deal that took Giovanni Lo Celso back to Spain. Even if they do not take up that option, they are guaranteed a portion of the potential transfer value if he moves to another club.