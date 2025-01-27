Liverpool 'Thinking Of Making' Move To Sign Ajax Wonderkid Jorrel Hato This January
Liverpool are yet to make any signings in the January transfer window despite being linked with a host of players in recent weeks. Also, several Reds players have attracted interest from other clubs as well.
There is still the issue of the contract situation of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk. All three players have been handed new deals but there is no breakthrough in negotiations.
Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk are in the final six months of their remaining contracts and are free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs this month.
Arne Slot's side rejected Real Madrid's official approach over the festive period to sign Alexander-Arnold. It is believed that the Premier League leaders not expecting the La Liga giants to return with a fresh attempt before the forthcoming transfer deadline.
Salah continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League while Van Dijk remains tight-lipped on his future as he looks to guide the club to their second Premier League trophy this campaign.
In terms of incoming in the winter transfer window, Liverpool are now thinking of making a move to sign Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato after already listing him as a top target for the summer, according to TEAMtalk.
The report claims that Hato was earmarked as a summer target, however with several big clubs also interested in signing the 18-year-old, the Reds are considering making a move in the January transfer window.
Real Madrid and Chelsea both enquired about his situation and are keen on signing him next summer. As a result, Liverpool are evaluating whether to anticipate their approach to avoid a fierce battle for Hato.
Hato was reportedly in attendance for Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday. Cody Gakpo's brace and goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah ensured the Reds stayed six points clear of Arsenal in the league table with a game in hand at Everton.
It is said that Arne Slot values him for his versatility as a centre-back and as a left-back and considers his potential as well as his young age. Ajax are not under pressure to sell one of their prized assets, however, offering around €30million (£25.2milion) could facilitate his sale.
Hato has racked up 31 appearances, scored three goals, and provided five assists for Ajax across all competitions this season.
