Luis Diaz Set For New Liverpool Contract Talks
Liverpool are set to reward Luis Diaz with a new contract after they finalize a fresh deal for Ibrahima Konate, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
Diaz has been one of the standout players for the Reds this season under Arne Slot - scoring his first-ever hat-trick in the 4-0 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.
The 27-year-old has netted nine goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.
The Colombian forward's contract is due to run until the summer of 2026 but Liverpool are keen on extending his stay at Anfield.
The Reds are already working to resolve the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as their contracts expire in less than 12 months.
Liverpool have already extended Jarell Quansah’s contract and are closing in on defender Konate.
According to Romano, Diaz will be next in the line for a contract extension soon.
“Credit to what Liverpool did with Luis Diaz. In August, some important clubs were prepared to attack the situation for him," he said.
"It was never close but some clubs were prepared to attack and try to make something happen.
“Richard Hughes and Arne Slot together were talking to Luis Diaz and presenting the new project.
"They introduced him to the new idea they had for the club for the present and the future.
"They were able to go the same way as Luis as part of their future plans.
“I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz.
"Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”