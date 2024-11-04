Manchester City Join Race For Liverpool Target Omar Marmoush
Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush is attracting interest from a host of top Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.
It is believed that the forward's dream is to join Liverpool and succeed his countryman Mohamed Salah, however, Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing the Egypt international.
Marmoush and Salah have both featured 26 times together for Egypt since the former made his debut in October 2021 in a 1-0 victory over Libya.
The 25-year-old is entering the final two years of his current deal at Frankfurt but the Bundesliga side are keen on tying him down to a long-term deal.
According to Bild, Frankfurt want to increase his annual salary from £2.1million (€2.5million) to £2.9million (€3.5million).
The Egyptian scored 17 goals and registered six assists in 41 games for Frankfurt last term.
He has continued his impressive form this campaign, netting 12 times and providing nine assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.
Manchester City are the latest club to express interest in Marmoush as Pep Guardiola's side eye attacking reinforcement in 2025.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a bid of £126million (€150million) could be submitted for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, while Marmoush is the top target to alternate with Erling Haaland.
The report further stated that an offer worth £50.4million (€60million) has already been made by Man City.