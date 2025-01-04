Premier League Rival Makes Move For Liverpool Bundesliga Transfer Target
Liverpool have been previously linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, but they are now set to lose out to a Premier League rival.
With Mohamed Salah’s contract situation still unclear, missing out on a potential replacement could be another blow to the Reds’ reinforcement plans.
According to Footmercato, Manchester City have made an offer for Marmoush, and the Egyptian international is very excited about the project.
This season, the Eintracht Frankfurt forward has scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 24 games across all competitions.
Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham have also closely followed the player, but Pep Guardiola has decided to make the first move.
Marmoush recently spoke about the links to a move away from the Bundesliga and stated his ‘focus was solely on Eintracht Frankfurt and being successful there.’
With Footmercato indicating Marmoush’s move would be in the summer, the Egyptian forward can still complete a successful season with Frankfurt.
Eintracht Frankfurt are third in the Bundesliga table and 5th in the UEFA Europa League standings.
The move isn’t official, but unless Liverpool press ahead of Manchester City in a potential transfer, they could lose an exciting prospect to a Premier League rival.