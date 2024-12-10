Real Madrid Set Sights On €75M Rated Liverpool Midfield Star As Toni Kroos Replacement
Liverpool are working hard to keep hold of their key players ahead of the January transfer window which opens in less than three weeks. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah have all now received new contract offers from the club.
Negotiations are still ongoing. The Reds hope to reach an agreement with all three players before next month; otherwise, they will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs.
Arne Slot has seen a smooth transition at Anfield since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer as Liverpool lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables. They have also reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, a title they won last season under Klopp.
Several players have been in fine form for Slot this term including midfield pair Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. As a result, Gravenberch has been attracting interest from Real Madrid as the current Champions League holders' eye reinforcement in their midfield department.
The latest player to be linked with Madrid is his teammate Mac Allister. The 25-year-old has already disclosed that he will be open to playing in Spain in the future, having spent six years in England.
Alexis Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton in the summer of 2023 and has been a mainstay in midfield appearing in every single game this season for the Reds. He scored the first goal in the 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid at Anfield.
Asked by AS if he sees himself in Spain one day, Mac Allister replied: "Yes, why not?
"It's a country I like a lot and I've visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it's very similar to Argentina. I would definitely like to play in Spain one day. But right now, I'm very comfortable at Liverpool and I don't think about what might happen in the future."
According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are willing to negotiate £62million (€75 million) fee to sign Mac Allister as a possible replacement for club legend Toni Kroos who retired in the summer. It is believed that Carlo Ancelotti wants a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and Mac Allister fits the profile.
Mac Allister could be tempted by the opportunity to play for Real Madrid, however, a move away from Anfield will prove difficult.
