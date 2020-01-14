Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Chelsea recall Conor Gallagher from Charlton Athletic loan spell

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has returned to the club after he was recalled from his loan spell with Championship side Charlton Athletic. 

The 19-year-old joined the Addicks at the start of the season on a season-long loan deal, however the loan has been cut short.

Gallagher scored six times in 26 appearances in the Championship for Charlton this term, flourishing in his first season of senior football. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard gives update on Christian Pulisic's injury.

----------

However, Chelsea have called back the England U21 international after his impressive start to the campaign, as they look to send him out again to a higher level side.

Conor Gallagher was pictured to have returned to training at Cobham with Frank Lampard on Tuesday morning. 

Last week, Steve Gallen, Director of Football at Charlton Athletic appeared to suggest that the teenager would stay at The Valley until the end of the season.

"It's a season-long loan. Chelsea are very pleased with his progress so we want to keep him. There is a recall, but they have not indicated that they will do that. As far as we're concerned, he'll be staying with us," Gallen said on the loan deal last week.

But now Chelsea have recalled him, they will discuss his next club in the next few days with plenty of clubs interested in the midfielder. 

Swansea City, West Brom, Norwich City, Burnley, Millwall, Rangers and QPR are among the whole host of clubs to have all shown interest in the 19-year-old. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea 'increasingly unlikely' to activate Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake's buy-back clause

Chelsea are reportedly unlikely to activate the buy-back clause they have for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake this month.

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wins employment tribunal for 'unfair dismissal'

Antonio Conte has won an employment tribunal against Chelsea Football Club, following a ruling that he was unfairly dismissed by the club back in 2018.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi delighted to score first Premier League goal for Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his delight at getting off the mark in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea claimed all three points against Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea to demand £45M for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa target Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea have set out their price for forward Michy Batshuayi should any clubs come calling for the 26-year-old.

Matt Debono

Tiemoue Bakayoko admits he will have a 'feeling of failure' leaving Chelsea

Tiemoue Bakayoko is currently on loan with AS Monaco in the Ligue 1, the destination he departed for Chelsea all the way back in July 2017.

Matt Debono

Injury update: Frank Lampard offers update on Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be out 'for a few weeks' after he picked up a nasty injury.

Matt Debono

Sean Dyche: Chelsea were too strong for Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits Chelsea were too strong for his side at Stamford Bridge, despite a few controversial calls being made by referee Kevin Friend.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'hopes Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is upset' after only scoring once against Burnley

Frank Lampard joked in his post-match Burnley press conference that forward Tammy Abraham should leave Stamford Bridge feeling upset after the Blues' 3-0 win over Sean Dyche's side.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance vs. Burnley was an 'absolute statement'

Frank Lampard has admitted he was delighted with the performance of youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono