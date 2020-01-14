Chelsea recall Conor Gallagher from Charlton Athletic loan spell

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has returned to the club after he was recalled from his loan spell with Championship side Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old joined the Addicks at the start of the season on a season-long loan deal, however the loan has been cut short.

Gallagher scored six times in 26 appearances in the Championship for Charlton this term, flourishing in his first season of senior football.

However, Chelsea have called back the England U21 international after his impressive start to the campaign, as they look to send him out again to a higher level side.

Conor Gallagher was pictured to have returned to training at Cobham with Frank Lampard on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Steve Gallen, Director of Football at Charlton Athletic appeared to suggest that the teenager would stay at The Valley until the end of the season.

"It's a season-long loan. Chelsea are very pleased with his progress so we want to keep him. There is a recall, but they have not indicated that they will do that. As far as we're concerned, he'll be staying with us," Gallen said on the loan deal last week.



But now Chelsea have recalled him, they will discuss his next club in the next few days with plenty of clubs interested in the midfielder.

Swansea City, West Brom, Norwich City, Burnley, Millwall, Rangers and QPR are among the whole host of clubs to have all shown interest in the 19-year-old.

