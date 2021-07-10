Antonio Conte Praises Italy Star Jorginho Aheado of Euro 2020 Final

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Former Chelsea Boss Conte Praises Jorginho Ahead of Euro 2020 Final

The former Blue has been impressed with Chelsea's number 5.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Jorginho after the midfielder's impressive performances as Italy qualified for the Euro 2020 Final this weekend.

Jorginho has caught the eye of many top European clubs with his fine form as the Italian looks to become a double European Champion this summer, having already won the Champions League with Chelsea last season.

Conte has taken time to talk to The Telegraph about the Chelsea man, who he never got the chance to manage at club level.

Jorginho impressed under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last season and ended the campaign as Chelsea's leading Premier League goalscorer

Jorginho impressed under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last season and ended the campaign as Chelsea's leading Premier League goalscorer

The Italian coach, who won the Premier League and FA Cup in his two seasons in London said:  “I think for Jorginho, it’s been very, very important to play in a league like England,

“Because to play in this competition in England, it’s important to play with intensity, to improve your passing and to be very, very fast in your thoughts. But at the same time, you have to improve physically."

With experience of managing in the Premier League, Conte knows all about the physicality in England and believes that Jorginho wouldn't have become the player he is today without making his move to Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in 2018.

“In England, Jorginho improved a lot and he is now a stronger player, if you compare him to the player at Napoli. He has always been a player who likes to play football and to be the playmaker, but physically he has improved a lot. This is great for him and for the national team.” Conte continued. 

Italy's star man scored the crucial fifth penalty to send his team to the Euro 2020 final, following a shootout with Spain

Italy's star man scored the crucial fifth penalty to send his team to the Euro 2020 final, following a shootout with Spain

Conte was linked with the Tottenham job but ultiumately declined the opportunity to manage Chelsea's rivals, but it appears the Italian has kept an eye on his former club since his departure.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Emerson 1
Transfer News

Report: Napoli to Include Obligation to Buy if The Club Seal Emerson Palmieri Loan

pjimage
News

Antonio Conte Praises Italy Star Jorginho Aheado of Euro 2020 Final

E5oOqRpWUAgYqUO
News

Chelsea Made Bid for Achraf Hakimi, Who Was 'Thrown Back' by Champions of Europe

Tammy cover 2
Transfer News

Report: West Hame are in 'Pole Position' for Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham

sipa_33304609
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Joachim Andersen

sipa_28582034
Transfer News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah Could Make West Brom Switch on Free Transfer

Giroud vs Newcastle
Transfer News

Report: When Olivier Giroud is Set to Complete his Medicals at AC Milan and Permanent Transfer

Cama 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Made Contact With Rennes Over Edouardo Camavinga