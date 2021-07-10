Antonio Conte Praises Italy Star Jorginho Aheado of Euro 2020 Final

The former Blue has been impressed with Chelsea's number 5.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Jorginho after the midfielder's impressive performances as Italy qualified for the Euro 2020 Final this weekend.

Jorginho has caught the eye of many top European clubs with his fine form as the Italian looks to become a double European Champion this summer, having already won the Champions League with Chelsea last season.

Conte has taken time to talk to The Telegraph about the Chelsea man, who he never got the chance to manage at club level.

Jorginho impressed under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last season and ended the campaign as Chelsea's leading Premier League goalscorer (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Italian coach, who won the Premier League and FA Cup in his two seasons in London said: “I think for Jorginho, it’s been very, very important to play in a league like England,

“Because to play in this competition in England, it’s important to play with intensity, to improve your passing and to be very, very fast in your thoughts. But at the same time, you have to improve physically."

With experience of managing in the Premier League, Conte knows all about the physicality in England and believes that Jorginho wouldn't have become the player he is today without making his move to Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in 2018.

“In England, Jorginho improved a lot and he is now a stronger player, if you compare him to the player at Napoli. He has always been a player who likes to play football and to be the playmaker, but physically he has improved a lot. This is great for him and for the national team.” Conte continued.

Italy's star man scored the crucial fifth penalty to send his team to the Euro 2020 final, following a shootout with Spain (Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Conte was linked with the Tottenham job but ultiumately declined the opportunity to manage Chelsea's rivals, but it appears the Italian has kept an eye on his former club since his departure.

