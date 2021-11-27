Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Revealed: Why Ralf Rangnick Rejected Chelsea but Accepted Manchester United Offer

Author:

The reason as to why Manchester United's interim manager-to-be Ralf Rangnick rejected Chelsea has been revealed. 

Earlier this year the Blues were searching for a new first team manager upon the departure of club legend Frank Lampard at the helm, with Rangnick being one of the rumoured options to take over.

However, he rejected the chance to take charge of the west London side, with Chelsea eventually making the successful appointment of fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel. 

imago1008213182h

In an interview with The Times back in February, via the Daily Star, the German manager revealed the reason why he did not accept the position at Chelsea despite holding talks with the club.

"I said, 'I would love to come and work with you, but I cannot do it for four months. I am not an interim coach.'

"To the media and players you would be the ‘four-month manager’, a lame duck, from day one."

Read More

Rangnick is set to be Manchester United's new first team manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure last weekend, with Michael Carrick currently in charge on an interim basis.

imago1008210831h

Chelsea are set to face the Red Devils in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with the hosts currently sitting at the top of the table.

They lead the race for the title after 12 games, with the Blues leading United by as many points heading into the fixture as they lie in eighth.

Both sides will be competing off the back of Champions League victories during the week.

