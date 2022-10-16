Skip to main content
Report: Thiago Silva's Wife Confirms Plans To Stay At Chelsea

IMAGO / News Images

Thiago Silva's wife has confirmed her husbands plans to stay at Chelsea.

The speculation has been growing in recent weeks regarding Thiago Silva and his Chelsea future after this season. The 38-year old is running out of his contract, and the club will have to decide whether to renew his deal.

Silva signed a new deal to keep him at the club for the 22/23 season, and that decision may be taken up by the club again. The decision is not expected to be till after the World Cup, with the player having commitments for Brazil.

Thiago Silva's wife, Bella, has today confirmed her husbands plans to stay at the club.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has no plans to leave Chelsea.

Speaking today after Chelsea win against Aston Villa, Thiago Silva's wife Bella confirmed that her husband does not currently have any plans to leave the club.

“We don’t have any plans to leave Chelsea, we are really enjoying it here and Thiago still has a contract”.

The club are expected to offer Silva a new contract, as his experience around the club and professionalism is something money can rarely buy. It is likely to be a one-year deal, but the club do want to keep him.

Silva is likely to accept, but with his age, the club will definitely be looking to sign a younger defender in the coming months to replace him. The Brazilian is showing no signs of slowing down, but age always wins in the end.

