Watch: Doctor Who Visits Liverpool As Tardis Lands Outside Anfield In New Series

In the new series of the BBC’s Doctor Who, episode one shows the tardis landing outside Anfield. As the Doctor steps out of the tardis she talks Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold and that special night against Barcelona.

The Doctor is played in series 13 by Jodie Whittaker and she is joined for the show’s latest run by comedian and Liverpool fan John Bishop.

Doctor Who, Anfield And Barcelona

As the tardis touches down in Liverpool, supporters will be delighted to see the location as it's just outside Anfield.

As the Doctor steps out of the Tardis and realises where she is, she says:

"Liverpool"

"Anfield"

"Klopp era! Classic."

"Ooh Yaz, maybe we could take in a game."

"I've seen the Barcelona match nine times."

"I was a ball boy for Trent once."

Perhaps the scriptwriter as well as the Doctor is a Liverpool supporter. Someone associated with the program must be to focus on such a poignant, precise moment in the club’s history.

Last week a spaceship from the series had been spotted projected across George's Pier Head.

This increased anticipation that series 13 of the legendary program was around the corner and would launch in Liverpool.

Doctor Who is another name to be added to the long list of celebrity Liverpool supporters which includes LeBron James, Damian Lewis and Samuel Jackson amongst others.

Episode one was shown in the UK on Sunday evening.

