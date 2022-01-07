Exclusive: Turkish Giants Fenerbahçe Make Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Their 'Top Priority' With 'Massive' Contract Offer

LFC Transfer Room have exclusively spoken to Belgian Football journalist Sacha Tavolieri who revealed that Turkish club Fenerbahçe are preparing a massive contract offer to Divock Origi after making him their top transfer priority.

Divock Origi has played a part in some of Liverpool's most important goals since he joined the club in 2014.

From his 96' minute winner against Everton to his goal in Liverpool's iconic 4-0 win over Barcelona, Origi has played a massive role in helping his side win some of Europe's most prestigious trophies.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However, after attempting to force his way out of the club on transfer deadline day this past summer, it appears that Divock Origi is once again ready to seek a transfer away in search of more game time.

Speaking exclusively with LFC Transfer Room, Belgian Football journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Origi is the subject of a "massive" contract offer.

Fenerbahçe Make Divock Origi Transfer Move

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Sipa USA)

According to Tavolieri, Divock Origi is a "top priority" for Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

Fenerbahçe who currently sit in fourth place on the Süper Lig table, are in the market for a new striker and have set their eyes on the Belgian.

"Divock Origi is a top priority this winter for Fenerbahçe in Turkey but the player would prefer to stay in England if he gets a satisfying offer in terms of salary, what’s not the case for the moment. Newcastle still following his profile but no offer from yet." Sacha Tavolieri speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room

Fenerbahçe, as Sacha Tavolieri reported, face competition from newly rich Premier League side Newcastle United.

One thing that stood between Origi and a summer exit was that clubs were not prepared to meet his wage demands. It is yet to be seen if Newcastle will offer him a financial package deemed suitable but Fenerbahçe are ready to meet his demands.

According to Tavolieri, not only have the Turkish side made Origi a priority this window but they are also preparing a 'massive' salary.

"Fenerbahçe is ready to give [Origi] a massive salary", Tavolieri went on to say.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite his desire to stay in the Premier League, Origi would be more than happy with a move to the Turkish side as they are prepared to offer him both the minutes and money that he wants.

With an offer from Fenerbahçe expected to come in the coming days, it appears that Divock Origi already has one foot out the door as he prepares for an Anfield exit.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook