Watch Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City Highlights - Two Faes Own Goals Give Reds Three Points

Liverpool came out on top and 2-1 winners in a hard fought contest at Anfield on Friday against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp made just one change to his starting XI with Harvey Elliott replacing Fabinho who was missing for Personal reasons.

It was the visitors who took the lead in the 4th minute as they took advantage of some sloppy play in midfield by Liverpool with Patson Daka sliding in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who finished well past Alisson Becker.

The Reds continued to be wasteful in possession and kept offering up too much space in midfield as the Foxes threatened a second.

Despite finding a number of promising positions, they could not capitalise however and after Mohamed Salah went close after good work from Darwin Nunez, Liverpool found the equaliser rather fortuitously in the 38th minute when a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross was deflected into his own net by Wout Faes.

The misery was not over for Faes however as seven minutes later he deflected Darwin Nunez’s effort in to make it 2-1 after the Uruguayan’s chipped effort had come back off the post.

Liverpool improved slightly second half and should have scored further goals through Salah and Nunez but despite the counter attacking threat from Leicester were able to see the game out.

Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara stood out for Klopp’s team in an otherwise mediocre performance but the three points is all that matters during this busy festive period.

The Reds are back on the road again on Monday when they travel to London to face in form Brentford.

