'Witch In The Building' - Jurgen Klopp Update On Liverpool Injury Woes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described a crazy week in terms of injuries after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Reds fought back to earn a point with a brilliant Luis Diaz goal cancelling out Wilfried Zaha's opener. The match also saw Darwin Nunez sent off for a clash with Joachim Andersen.

IMAGO / PA Images

It has been a tough few weeks for Klopp injury-wise with Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota all ruled out of late.

Klopp's injury woes were added to this week ahead of the clash with the Eagles as he told the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) at his post-match press conference.

"(Joel Matip) will be two weeks. We will see with that. The week was crazy; I have experienced a lot of weeks but that was like we had a witch in the building. Honestly, like every day somebody else pulled out (of training) for the craziest reasons.

"In the end, Joey didn't start. Nat (Phillips) did really well, I have to say, but Joey didn't start because he only trained yesterday again. At the start of the week, (he had) a little issue.

"Bobby couldn't make it. Hendo this morning, we got the information there was a little concern about something if he plays too long, so he didn't play that long.

"That's the situation. It was not too cool, but then the game we made of it I really liked it - I really liked the game. That's how it is."

After a disappointing start to the season, and with Nunez now suspended for three matches, Klopp will be hoping to see players returning from injury ahead of the huge clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford in a week's time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |