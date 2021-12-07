UEFA Champions League Prize Money - Season 2021/22 (UCL)

Every year there is a scramble to finish in the top four places in the Premier League to ensure qualification for the next season's UEFA Champions League. We can now bring you details of the prize money on offer in this season's competition.

The financial gain for participating in the Champions League far outweigh those of the other UEFA competitions - the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

It also gives you the opportunity to qualify for the following season's European Super Cup which is worth another €3.5million and if you win a further €1million on top of that.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

UEFA Champions League Prize Money - Season 2021/22

We take a look here at the prize pot for each qualification round of the UEFA Champions League.

Stage Prize Money Qualification For Group Stages €15.64million Group Stage Draw €930k Group Stage Win €2.8million Last 16 Qualification €9.6million Quarter Final Qualification €10.6million Semi Final Qualification €12.5million Final Qualification €15.5million Winners of Champions League €4.5million Qualification for European Super Cup €3.5million Winners of European Super Cup €1million

There is also further revenue earned on top of the qualification prizes from TV money and to the top 32 ranked clubs based on UEFA coefficients.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook