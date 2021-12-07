Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
UEFA Champions League Prize Money - Season 2021/22 (UCL)

Every year there is a scramble to finish in the top four places in the Premier League to ensure qualification for the next season's UEFA Champions League. We can now bring you details of the prize money on offer in this season's competition.

The financial gain for participating in the Champions League far outweigh those of the other UEFA competitions - the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

It also gives you the opportunity to qualify for the following season's European Super Cup which is worth another €3.5million and if you win a further €1million on top of that.

Champions League UCL Trophy

UEFA Champions League Prize Money - Season 2021/22

We take a look here at the prize pot for each qualification round of the UEFA Champions League.

Champions League Prize Money - Season 2021/22

StagePrize Money

Qualification For Group Stages

€15.64million

Group Stage Draw

€930k

Group Stage Win

€2.8million

Last 16 Qualification

€9.6million

Quarter Final Qualification

€10.6million

Semi Final Qualification

€12.5million

Final Qualification 

€15.5million

Winners of Champions League

€4.5million

Qualification for European Super Cup

€3.5million

Winners of European Super Cup

€1million

There is also further revenue earned on top of the qualification prizes from TV money and to the top 32 ranked clubs based on UEFA coefficients.

