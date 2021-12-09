Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
UEFA Europa League Prize Money - Season 2021/22 (UEL)

The UEFA Europa League is the second most lucrative of the seasonal european competitions after the Champions League and we bring you details of the prize money for this season's campaign.

Whilst the chase every season is to secure a place in the Champions League due to the financial benefits that competition offers, the prize money for the Europa League is still substantial.

As well as the financial awards on offer in the Europa League, perhaps the biggest benefit for the winners is in securing a place in the Champions League for the following season.

Europa League Trophy

UEFA Europa League Prize Money - Season 2021/22

We take a look here at the prize pot for each qualification round of the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA Europa League Prize Money 2021/22

SwissRamble

StagePrize Money

Group stage participation

€3.63million

Group stage win

€630k

Group stage draw

€210k

Group stage winners

€1.1million

Group stage runners up

€550k

Last 32 knockout round participation

€500k

Last 16 knockout round participation

€1.2million

Quarter final participation

€1.8million

Semi final participation

€2.8million

Final participation

€4.6million

Winners

€8.6million

