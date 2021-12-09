UEFA Europa League Prize Money - Season 2021/22 (UEL)
The UEFA Europa League is the second most lucrative of the seasonal european competitions after the Champions League and we bring you details of the prize money for this season's campaign.
Whilst the chase every season is to secure a place in the Champions League due to the financial benefits that competition offers, the prize money for the Europa League is still substantial.
As well as the financial awards on offer in the Europa League, perhaps the biggest benefit for the winners is in securing a place in the Champions League for the following season.
Read More
UEFA Europa League Prize Money - Season 2021/22
We take a look here at the prize pot for each qualification round of the UEFA Europa League.
|Stage
|Prize Money
Group stage participation
€3.63million
Group stage win
€630k
Group stage draw
€210k
Group stage winners
€1.1million
Group stage runners up
€550k
Last 32 knockout round participation
€500k
Last 16 knockout round participation
€1.2million
Quarter final participation
€1.8million
Semi final participation
€2.8million
Final participation
€4.6million
Winners
€8.6million
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool Match Highlights| Champions League (UCL)
- UEFA Champions League: Ac Milan 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings - Ibrahima Konate Sensational, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Dominant, Mohamed Salah Bags Again
- UEFA Champions League Prize Money - Season 2021/22 (UCL)
- Former Liverpool Physio Gives Prediction On Harvey Elliott Return
- Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Says There Is No Sentimentality When He Faces His Hometown Club Liverpool Following Victory Over Old Gaffer Brendan Rodgers
- 'You Couldn't Rule It Out' - Liverpool Could Want £81m Raheem Sterling
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook