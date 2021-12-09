UEFA Europa League Prize Money - Season 2021/22 (UEL)

The UEFA Europa League is the second most lucrative of the seasonal european competitions after the Champions League and we bring you details of the prize money for this season's campaign.

Whilst the chase every season is to secure a place in the Champions League due to the financial benefits that competition offers, the prize money for the Europa League is still substantial.

As well as the financial awards on offer in the Europa League, perhaps the biggest benefit for the winners is in securing a place in the Champions League for the following season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

UEFA Europa League Prize Money - Season 2021/22

We take a look here at the prize pot for each qualification round of the UEFA Europa League.

Stage Prize Money Group stage participation €3.63million Group stage win €630k Group stage draw €210k Group stage winners €1.1million Group stage runners up €550k Last 32 knockout round participation €500k Last 16 knockout round participation €1.2million Quarter final participation €1.8million Semi final participation €2.8million Final participation €4.6million Winners €8.6million

