Watch: Jacob Ramsey Goal Fired Home To Give Aston Villa Hope Against Manchester United
Aston Villa have pulled a goal back through Jacob Ramsey against Manchester United and now trail 2-1 at Villa Park and you can watch the goal here.
Here are the confirmed line ups:
Aston Villa Starting XI
Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz, Morgan Sanson, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa Subs
Jed Steer, Matt Targett, Kortney Hause, Tim Iroegbunam, Kaine Kesler, Ashley Young, Philippe Coutinho, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cameron Archer
Manchester United Starting XI
David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Edinson Cavani
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho, Juan Mata, Donny Van De Beek
Aston Villa will face Manchester United for the second time in six days on Saturday when they meet at Villa Park in the Premier League and here are the confirmed line ups.
The two teams met at Old Trafford on Monday in the FA Cup with United edging to a 1-0 victory through an early Scott McTominay goal.
The scoreline flattered Ralf Rangnick's team however as Villa were a constant threat throughout and unfortunate to have a goal chalked off by VAR in the second half.
After the game on Monday, Steven Gerrard will believe that if his team can turn up with the same attitude and tenacity, they will stand a good chance of taking the three points.
