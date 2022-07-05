Exclusive: Naby Keita Signs New Liverpool Contract - Announcement Expected 'Soon'

Liverpool and Naby Keita have agreed to a new long-term contract for the Guinea midfielder. An announcement could come as early as this week but it is expected soon.

It has been a very eventful week for Liverpool Football Club with Mohamed Salah's contract extension and rumours of movement on the Jude Bellingham front.

Salah put pen to paper on a new three-year deal that will keep him with the club through 2025.

The Egyptian King's new deal signals the end of the nearly two-year contract saga.

With this finally wrapped up, Liverpool FC and Julian Ward now look set to announce another new deal.

Naby Keita Signs New Liverpool Contract

According to sources close to LFC Transfer Room Liverpool and Naby Keita have agreed to terms over a new long-term contract.

The 27-year-old's contract was set to expire at the end of next season. Jurgen Klopp expressed his desire for the Guinea star to stay and the club swiftly saw Keita agree to a new deal.

Battling injuries and tough competition, Naby Keita has featured 116 times for Liverpool FC.

Despite the injuries mentioned above Jurgen Klopp has still counted on Keita when it matters most handing him starts in the FA Cup and EFL Cup Finals.

With this new contract, Liverpool have successfully fought off interest from Italian giants Juventus.

The new long-term deal shows Klopp's faith in the former Leipzig man amid constant rumours of Jude Bellingham's arrival.

Both Jurgen Klopp and his staff believe that Naby Keita can still be the player that Liverpool signed in 2017 for £52.75 million.

'Naby lad' is currently enjoying his time away from football before he returns to Liverpool pre-season training on July 9.

As the contract has already been finalised, a deal could be officially announced as early as this week.

