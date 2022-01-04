Liverpool’s January Transfer Window. Part 1: Rumoured Incomings, Contract extensions & What’s Doing The Rounds So Far

The January transfer window is here. The transfer merry go round of Liverpool being linked to almost every professional footballer has started. With the League title hanging by a loose thread, will we see Klopp sign a few players?

With the window officially opened, there is a certain amount of uncertainty around whether football should continue given the surge of Covid-19 cases. Even if the games are suspended for a certain period of time, transfer speculation will continue.

Liverpool, who have been rather quiet in the recent past as compared to others around them at the top of the table are linked with a few players. A few of the current squad players are also touted to leave Anfield for pastures new.

Incomings Speculation

Liverpool have had their fair share of injury concerns in midfield. Despite that, the Reds have managed to rotate and stay in contention in the Premier League while also becoming the first English team ever to win all six Champions League group games.

Denis Zakaria

Position: Midfielder

Team: Borussia Monchengladbach

IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage

There are rumours that Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options. One of the names on the transfer sheet is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria.

The 25-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the current season. There is very little sign of him choosing to extend his current deal. Hence, there are rumours that he is available for a cut price deal of just £6million.

Given the contract situation, there are rumours that Gladbach are open to letting him leave for a nominal fee in the January transfer window rather than lose him for free in the summer.

This is the kind of transfer that fits perfectly well with their transfer policy. Whether Zakaria becomes a Red or not, only time will tell.

Kacper Kozlowski

Position: Midfielder

Team: Pogon Szczecin

(Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool could join the race for Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski, according to reports.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been attracting interest from the Premier League and beyond after impressing for his side Pogon Szczecin this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion have been heavily linked with his signature, but a report from Polish publication Super Express claims that Liverpool are 'proposing' an offer of £10million.

Joao Felix

Position: Attacker

Team: Atletico Madrid

Liverpool are looking for ways to strengthen their attack – and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is apparently being targeted

Liverpool are closing in on a stunning £63m deal for Portuguese starlet Joao Felix.

That's according to reports in Spain that claim the 22-year-old is edging closer to the exit door, having failed to settle in the Spanish capital following his seismic nine-figure move in 2019.

Atletico Madrid signed Felix for a club-record transfer worth €126 million (£113 million). This was the fourth-most expensive transfer in the history of football, the second-most ever paid for a teenager.

There are said to be plenty of Premier League teams in for the Portuguese, with Liverpool leading the race. Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City have also shown interest, while Bayern Munich were said to have interest too at one stage.

Mohamed Salah

Position: Attacker

Team: Liverpool

IMAGO / PA Images

The saga of Mohamed Salah signing his contract extension continues. Liverpool and Salah have not been able to find common ground over the last few months.

There were rumours that Salah wants to see some movement in the transfer window. Unconfirmed reports mentioned that he is pushing the club to make a few statement signings that will help ensure stability for the next few years.

Whether Salah signs during the transfer window or not, things are getting a little heated.

Salah has just 18 months left on his contract. In 12 months time, he will be allowed to sign with any foreign team once he enters the last 6 months of his contract. Surely, Liverpool will not let that happen!

What ends up happening in the transfer window is anybody’s guess. Liverpool have become rather discreet when it comes to their transfer business.

Also, this is officially the last transfer window with Michael Edwards as Liverpool Sporting Director with him already having handed in his resignation for a new challenge.

Time will tell how this January window pans out for Liverpool.

