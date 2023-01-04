Skip to main content
IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Atalanta Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners

The Reds have been watching the Dutch midfielder over recent months according to a report.

As Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool assess their midfield options with the January transfer window now open, a new link to Atalanta midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners has emerged.

Liverpool's midfield has been the subject of intense scrutiny since the beginning of the season, with multiple players struggling with repeated injury issues, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Miner out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The criticism of Klopp's engine room was not helped with another lacklustre display on Monday when they went down 3-1 to Brentford in the Premier League.

Despite cries from Reds fans for midfield reinforcements, there appears to be no guarantees that the rebuild will start in January with substantial funds already used on the promising signing of Cody Gakpo and Klopp seemingly set on pursuing Jude Bellingham next summer.

According to Mark Douglas of iNews however, the Anfield hierarchy have been watching another Dutch international, Teun Koopmeiners over recent months.

Teun Koopmeiners
The 24-year-old moved to Serie A from AZ Alkmaar in August 2021 for a fee of €14million and has been capped by the Netherlands 15 times, including five appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to transfermarkt.co.uk, the international teammate of Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk has a current market value of €30million, a fee that may not break the bank for the Reds, especially if they were able to generate some funds from player sales

LFCTR Verdict

The need for a mid twenties, dynamic midfield player to supplement options already available to Klopp is urgent and Koopmeiners could fit the bill. This is certainly one to keep an eye on over the coming days and weeks.

