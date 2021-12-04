Confirmed Line-ups: Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City have travelled to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in the Premier League this afternoon, with the opportunity to top the league table.

After confirming a perfect November against West Ham at the weekend, Manchester City started December just as well with an impressive display at Villa Park in midweek.

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva's goals ensured all three points against a rejuvenated Aston Villa side under Steven Gerrard.

Up next, Pep Guardiola's side takes on 17th placed Watford in the Premier League, with the opportunity to top the table with a win following Chelsea's 3-2 defeat against West Ham in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The Hornets have enjoyed a string of positive results after appointing Claudio Ranieri as their new manager, and will pose a serious threat to the Blues on the counterattack.

Ahead of kick-off this afternoon, here are the confirmed line-ups from both Watford and Manchester City!

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Aké, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez Jesus.



Watford: Bachmann; Rose, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Femenia; Dennis, Cleverley, Louza, Sissoko, Pedro; King.

Substitutes: Elliot, Kabasele, Ngakia, Gosling, Morris, Tufan, Kucka, Hernandez, Fletcher.

