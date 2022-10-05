Skip to main content

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Yet Again To Break The Deadlock Against FC Copenhagen

Erling Haaland has got yet another goal to his name as he scored the first against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Manchester City welcome the Denmark Champions for their first game of the Champions League group stages since the international break last week.

They welcomed FC Copenhagen who currently sit sixth in the Danish Superliga.

The Danes have one point after two games after losing to Borussia Dortmund and drawing with Sevilla whereas Manchester City sit on six points after beating Dortmund 2-1 after comfortably defeating Sevilla.

City are coming off the back of a victory in the Manchester derby as they beat Manchester United 6-3 after a hat-trick from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Kevin De Bruyne

Watch: Erling Haaland scores his 18th goal of the season

It took Haaland only seven minutes to get another goal, this time against FC Copenhagen.

Joao Cancelo ran down the right-hand side and his deflected cross fell to the Norwegian international who swept the ball home this time with his right foot leaving the goalkeeper routed to his spot.

It is the 22-year-old's fourth goal in the Champions League for Manchester City with Pep Guardiola choosing against resting him as he started upfront with Julian Alvarez.

City fans will be hoping that Haaland will be the key to them winning their first ever Champions League title with the Premier League reigning Champions coming so close two seasons ago losing 1-0 to fellow English side Chelsea.

Guardiola's side will be the favourites to go through top of their group after winning their opening two games of this European campaign.

