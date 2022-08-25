Kevin De Bruyne Voted Second In UEFA Men's Player Of The Year Award

Kevin De Bruyne has finished second in the UEFA Men's player of the year award tonight.

The Manchester City midfielder missed out on first place, but was only beaten by one of the true greats in Karim Benzema. The French striker's Champions League campaign was one of the greatest ever seen, and it was hard to overlook him for the award.

The Belgian midfielder deserved his second place finish.

Karim Benzema won the award. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Karim Benzema took the gold, with Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois taking silver and bronze respectively. It could have been any of the three who won the award in truth, but Karim Benzema's campaign was correctly chosen. It is one of the best in modern football history.

Kevin De Bruyne scored two goals and contributed two assists in the Champions League last season, but it was the manner of his performances that put him into the top three.

The midfielder was commanding in the knockout rounds, and was minutes away from becoming a finalist himself if it wasn't for the brilliance of that Real Madrid side.

Manchester City will be hoping the player can hit them heights again this season. The additions of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland has Manchester City fans dreaming of June in Istanbul, and a possible first Champions League crown.

Karim Benzema will most likely go on to win the Balon'Dor this season, and was a well deserved winner of the Uefa Player of the year award.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: