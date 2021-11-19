How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

The Cardinals conclude their four game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season with a matchup against the Titans.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rebounding with a decisive win over Navy, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the new season against Detroit Mercy.

After suffering their first November home loss in almost five decades, the Cardinals put together a much more convincing performance against the Midshipmen. Louisville shot 56.0 percent from the floor, while forcing 19 turnovers on the defensive end.

As for Detroit Mercy, nothing has gone their way so far to open up the season. The Titans opened up the new season with a 85-47 drubbing at Wyoming, followed that up with an 81-73 loss at Toledo, then most recently fell 77-64 at Mississippi State.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between Louisville and Detroit Mercy, with the Cardinals claiming a 6-1 advantage in the series. They last played on Christmas Eve 2005, with Louisville emerging victorious at Freedom Hall, 56-48, thanks to 15 points from Taquan Dean.

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3, 0-0 Horic) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network Extra - Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).

ACC Network Extra - Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here)

Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD (790 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

