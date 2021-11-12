Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

The Cardinals are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Orange.

Syracuse Orange (5-4, 2-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

- Kickoff: Saturday, November 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

- Weather Conditions: Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

- How To Watch: Bally Sports South

- How To Listen: WHAS 840/790 WKRD

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -3.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 12-7

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 30-0 on Nov. 20, 2020 (Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Game Notes

Louisville

Former Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Lamar Jackson will have his No. 8 jersey number retired on Nov. 13 during a ceremony at the Cardinals’ home game versus Syracuse. Jackson will join Johnny Unitas as the only other player in UofL history to have his number retired.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for 134 yards — his second 100-yard game and sixth of his career — and two scores versus Clemson. He extends his lead as the team’s leading rusher with 690 yards, leaving his 310 yards short of becoming only the second UofL quarterback with 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

Louisville rushed for 223 yards — the fifth-straight game with over 200 yards in a game. Louisville is averaging 205.0 yards on the ground this season. The 223 yards versus Clemson were the most the Tigers allowed this season.

Running back Jalen Mitchell opened the scoring with a 26-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the game — the second time this season the Cards opened the game with a scoring drive (Florida State).

Wide receiver Tyler Harrell caught two passes for 76 yards to record his fourth game this season of averaging better than 30.0 yards a reception. The redshirt sophomore has caught 10 passes for 348 yards (34.8 ypc.) this season.

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins led the team with four receptions for 41 yards and has caught a pass in all nine games, moving into second on the team with 30 receptions for 416 yards and two scores. He’s caught 25 passes for 370 yards over the last seven contests.

Louisville totaled 397 yards of total offense, the ninth time in the team’s last 14 losses that they have outgained its opponents. Louisville is averaging 457.8 yards per game over the last five contests.

The Louisville defense limited Clemson to 345 yards of total offense and just 125 yards on the ground. Over the last three games, the Cardinals are allowing just 324.0 yards of total offense.

Linebacker C.J. Avery recorded a team-high 10 tackles and a sack in the loss to Clemson. It was his second double-digit tackle game this season and the eighth of his career.

Louisville recorded three sacks in the loss to Clemson — the fourth game this season of three or more sacks. The 25 sacks is the most since the Cards registered 27 in 2019 with three games remaining in the season.

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah recorded his team-best seventh sack in the loss to Clemson. It’s the most sacks for a UofL player since James Hearns and Jon Greenard totaled seven in 2016.

Louisville, which was plagued by turnovers last season, failed to turn the football over for the second game this season. The Cards have turned the football over 12 times in nine games.

In Louisville’s 30-0 win over Syracuse last season, UofL recorded its first shutout last year since holding Eastern Kentucky scoreless in 2019. It was the first shutout against a current Power Five team since a 34-0 victory over North Carolina in 2004.

Syracuse

Freshman RB Sean Tucker is in position to break Syracuse's single-season rushing record. He enters Saturday's game with 1,267 yards this season. He needs 80 yards to pass Walter Reyes for second place and 106 to break Joe Morris' mark that was set in 1979. Tucker ranks second in the nation on in rushing with 1,267 yards. He trails Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III by 73 yards for the top spot.

Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Shrader have formed one of the top off ensive duos in the nation. The pair has rushed for a combined 1,937 yards, which is the most for any two FBS teammates. The next closest are Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner from Baylor (1,656). The 1,937 yards would position on them as the 22nd best team in total rushing yards. Overall, Syracuse ranks third in the nation on in rushing (247.7/gm.).

Redshirt-senior OL Airon Servais has started 57-straight games, which is the longest streak in the nation on. His 57 starts are the most in program history. The previous record was held by Orange QB Donovan McNabb, who made 49 from 1995-98.

Syracuse has eight players on its roster that started a game at offensive line at the FBS level: Airon Servais (57), Carlos Vettorello (31), Matt hew Bergeron (25), Dakota Davis (21), Darius Tisdale (13), Chris Bleich (15), Kalan Ellis (3) and FB Chris Elmore had started eight games at offensive guard last season.

Syracuse has allowed a total of six sacks in its five victories this season. Overall, the Orange have allowed 19 sacks, six of which came in their loss to Rutgers. It's a trend that started last season when Syracuse allowed an average of 2.7 sacks over the final nine games of the season.

WR Courtney Jackson has become a frequent target over the last five games. During that stretch, Jackson is averaging 4.6 receptions per game. He had a career-high six catches at Florida State before bettering that number at Virginia Tech with seven receptions.

Syracuse is ranked 14th in the nation and leads the ACC in total defense. The Orange are giving up 316.7 yards per game. 'Cuse is on pace for its best defensive performance since 2010 when it allowed just 301.5 yards per game.

DL Cody Roscoe recorded three sacks against UAlbany, while DL Kingsley Jonathan had three sacks against Boston College. The pair are tied for 12th for the most sacks in a FBS game this season. Roscoe is tied for the top spot in the ACC with eight sacks. Stefon Thompson is sixth with six and ranks second among the league's linebackers.

DB Garrett Williams ranks 15th in the nation in passes defended per game. His 1.14 average ranks second among ACC defenders.

Sophomore LB Mikel Jones ranks second in the ACC and 26th in the nation in solo tackles (5.1). He also ranks third in the ACC in total tackles 79, which tie for 33rd nationally.

Junior K Andre Szmyt is Syracuse's all-time scoring leader with 344 points.

Depth Charts

Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Uniform Report

Louisville will be wearing all black.

Additional Coverage

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter