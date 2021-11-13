Class of 2022 DT Tawfiq Thomas Commits to Louisville

The defensive lineman from Florida is the eighth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Not only did the Louisville football program secure a big win on the gridiron Saturday against Syracuse, but they also scored one out on the recruiting trail.

Tawfq Thomas, a defensive tackle out of Gaither HS in Tampa, Fla., announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. The Class of 2022 prospect chose Louisville over Michigan, Iowa State, Arkansas, South Florida and Kansas.

The Sunshine State native is a mammoth prospect, listed at 6-foot-3 and a whopping 325-pounds. He ranks as high as the No. 58 recruit in the talent-rich state of Florida according to Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 1,094 prospect in the nation.

During his junior campaign for Gaither, he was a force on the line who clogged up the middle. He tallied 53 total tackles (38 solo), three sacks and five quarterback hurries, and surprisingly, two interceptions. He helped lead the Cowboys to an 11-1 record, and an appearance in the Florida Class 6A quarterfinals.

As a senior, he has been even more of a disruptive force. During the regular season, Thomas has logged 58 tackles (37 solo), 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and six quarterback hurries. The Cowboys hold a 6-4 record during the regular season.

With his commitment, the Cardinals now sport an eight-man '22 recruiting class. Thomas is just Louisville's third defensive commit in the class, joining edge rusher Popeye Williams and defensive lineman Selah Brown.

(Photo of Tawfiq Thomas: Scott Purks - Special to the Tampa Bay Times)

