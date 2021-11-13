Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Class of 2022 DT Tawfiq Thomas Commits to Louisville

    The defensive lineman from Florida is the eighth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Not only did the Louisville football program secure a big win on the gridiron Saturday against Syracuse, but they also scored one out on the recruiting trail.

    Tawfq Thomas, a defensive tackle out of Gaither HS in Tampa, Fla., announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. The Class of 2022 prospect chose Louisville over Michigan, Iowa State, Arkansas, South Florida and Kansas.

    The Sunshine State native is a mammoth prospect, listed at 6-foot-3 and a whopping 325-pounds. He ranks as high as the No. 58 recruit in the talent-rich state of Florida according to Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 1,094 prospect in the nation.

    During his junior campaign for Gaither, he was a force on the line who clogged up the middle. He tallied 53 total tackles (38 solo), three sacks and five quarterback hurries, and surprisingly, two interceptions. He helped lead the Cowboys to an 11-1 record, and an appearance in the Florida Class 6A quarterfinals.

    As a senior, he has been even more of a disruptive force. During the regular season, Thomas has logged 58 tackles (37 solo), 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and six quarterback hurries. The Cowboys hold a 6-4 record during the regular season.

    Read More

    With his commitment, the Cardinals now sport an eight-man '22 recruiting class. Thomas is just Louisville's third defensive commit in the class, joining edge rusher Popeye Williams and defensive lineman Selah Brown.

    (Photo of Tawfiq Thomas: Scott Purks - Special to the Tampa Bay Times)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    LYUSGFOIXNEFVNXTBOERLEYAGI
    Football

    Class of 2022 DT Tawfiq Thomas Commits to Louisville

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_17155278_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Uses Strong First Half to Rout Syracuse

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_10299044_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Lamar Jackson Gets His No. 8 Jersey Retired

    1 hour ago
    AD278270-25BD-4451-9FA1-4E87B4EA692B
    Football

    Game Day Live Blog: Syracuse at Louisville | Game 10

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17148963_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Mike Pegues Takes Responsibility for Loss to Furman

    8 hours ago
    thumbnail (23)
    Basketball

    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Furman 80, Louisville 72

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17149785_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Mike Pegues, Noah Locke Said After 80-72 Loss vs. Furman

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17148950_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Upset by Furman in Overtime

    17 hours ago