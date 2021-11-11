Oklahoma Softball Signs Four Class of 2022 Players

Kierston Deal, Jocelyn Erickson, SJ Geurin and Avery Hodge will join the Sooners as freshman for the 2023 season.

Fresh off of a national title run in 2021, Patty Gasso and Oklahoma softball are busy creating the next monster team in the near future.

On Wednesday, Gasso and the Sooners announced the signing of four players to their 2022 recruiting class.

"We have a very balanced incoming class with two very good left-handed pitchers, a lefty power hitter and a triple threat-style batter," Gasso said in a release. "Each signee fills a need that we have and we're very excited for them to finally be on campus. They are all athletes that can compete at this level and fit our championship mindset."

Kierston Deal is a left-handed pitcher from Winston Salem, NC and is rated the No. 1 player in the class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball.

In her junior season of high school, Deal threw 136 innings with an absurd 292 strikeouts and a 0.64 ERA.

"Kierston was a late find for us,” Gasso said. “She had great success in the travel ball circuit, especially this last season, and showed some dominance going through the PGF championship. She compliments our pitching staff with her intense work ethic and focus. I'm really excited for what Kierston can do for us working with (associate head coach and pitching coach) Jen Rocha."

Jocelyn Erickson is a left-handed utility player from Phoenix, AZ and is rated the No. 10 player in the class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball.

In her last season of high school play, she pounded the ball with an sensational .530 batting average with 50 RBI and eight home runs.

"Jocelyn is very versatile,” Gasso said. “She's a left-handed catcher with a great arm as well as a left-handed first baseman, so she can do special things for us defensively. She can be a one-swing game-changer. Getting her on campus and working with (hitting coach) JT (Gasso), getting stronger and working with athletes at this level will be extremely beneficial for her. Her mindset will be able to elevate her game to a new level."

SJ Guerin is a left-handed pitcher from Leander, TX and rated the No. 20 player and No. 7 pitcher in the 2022 class by Extra Inning Softball.

In her junior season a year ago, she went 23-1 as a starter posting a 0.90 ERA with 272 strikeouts in 158 innings.

"SJ has been committed to us for a while now,” Gasso said. “We've been following her career since she was very young. She brings a left-handed pitching presence that we've been waiting for. SJ has been dreaming of this moment and again, I'm excited for her to work with Coach Rocha and elevate her level of pitching. I believe her skillset will fit nicely into our pitching staff."

Lastly is Avery Hodge, an infielder from Richmond, TX that is ranked the No. 6 prospect by Extra Inning Softball.

In her junior campaign, Hodge hit a mind-boggling .776 on the season with 48 RBI and eight home runs.

"Avery is one of the best infielders in the 2022 class,” Gasso said. “She's very athletic and makes defense look easy. She's a real gamer—athletic, sneaky speed and very quick. Triple threat-style players like Avery are the most dangerous players in college softball. Her athleticism will allow her to shine in this program."

This group certainly looks more than prepared to continue the excellence that Oklahoma softball has managed to maintain under Gasso.

Deal, Erickson, Guerin and Hodge will all complete their high school campaigns and join the Sooners as freshmen for the 2023 season.

