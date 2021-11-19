Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Ahead of Texas

    Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media on Friday to discuss the upcoming game against Texas.
    Author:

    Thompson-Boling Arena will be host of the battle of UT's as the Tennessee Lady Vols face off against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

    Texas and Tennessee enter the game at 3-0, with the Longhorns having impressively beaten defending champions in Stanford in game two. Texas is currently ranked 12th in the AP Poll, and Tennessee is 16th. 

    With the Lady Vols facing their toughest test yet this weekend, Kellie Harper met with the media ahead of the daunting matchup to discuss how her team is feeling at this point in the week, what she sees in Texas, Jordan Horston and Tamari Key stepping up and more. 

    Watch Harper's full Friday availability above.

    Read More

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    Kellie Harper 11-19
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Ahead of Texas

    11 seconds ago
    Jerry Mack
    Football

    Vols RB Coach Reportedly Removes Name From Consideration for Head Coaching Position

    16 hours ago
    FDjzTJFWYAE85C6
    Football

    Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for South Alabama Game

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17107998_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said on Thursday Ahead of South Alabama

    23 hours ago
    IMG_5275
    Baseball

    Watch: Tony Vitello Addresses Media For Fall Ball Wrap-Up

    Nov 18, 2021
    F94A99DD-7B6D-4F8B-8B35-564B788911A1
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media For Final Time Ahead of South Alabama

    Nov 18, 2021
    22EA2205-DCF2-4E5A-A236-FD09C4B7DAB6
    Football

    Vols Make Shortlist of Favorites For Peach State DB Christian Harrison

    Nov 17, 2021
    F29522B7-0545-4F33-B2B8-C0026F0435FA
    Recruiting

    Just In: Vols Top RB Target Justin Williams De-Commits From WVU

    Nov 17, 2021