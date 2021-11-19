Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Ahead of Texas

Thompson-Boling Arena will be host of the battle of UT's as the Tennessee Lady Vols face off against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Texas and Tennessee enter the game at 3-0, with the Longhorns having impressively beaten defending champions in Stanford in game two. Texas is currently ranked 12th in the AP Poll, and Tennessee is 16th.

With the Lady Vols facing their toughest test yet this weekend, Kellie Harper met with the media ahead of the daunting matchup to discuss how her team is feeling at this point in the week, what she sees in Texas, Jordan Horston and Tamari Key stepping up and more.

Watch Harper's full Friday availability above.

