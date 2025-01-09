Artist Cleverly Merges Classic Joke With Tim Hardaway's Signature Move
It is one of the most popular and oldest jokes in history.
Why did the chicken cross the road?
Apparently, to display the legendary move used by NBA legend Tim Hardaway.
An artist who goes by the username @beetlemoses on X cleverly found a way to merge the iconic joke with one of the best moves in NBA history. Although it's been used throughout the league, Hardaway was the first to make the crossover his signature move during the last 1980s.
It's called the crossover, so the illustration solves the everlasting riddle. The chicken crossed over the road.
Well done, @beetlemoses!
Hardaway used the move to help him earn a spot in the Hall of Fame. He was one of the most feared offensive players during his time with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. No defender was safe from the "Killer Crossover."
BARKLEY TAKES AIM AT LEBRON, LAKERS
TNT's Charles Barkley appeared to take a shot at LeBron James during a segment of Inside The NBA.
Barkley said the Lakers are quick to blame their struggles on other while seemingly giving James a free pass.
"You know why I hate the Lakers," Barkley said. "Why I hate the Lakers, it's always somebody else's fault."
The Lakers are in the midst of another middle-of-the-pack season. At 20-16, they are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Barkley said the blame is always thrown at James' teammates and coaches. They fired coaches Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham while getting rid of players like Russell Westbrook and DeAngelo Russell.
The constant is James.
"Remember three years ago, it was Russell Westbrook," Barkley said. "Then it was Frank Vogel's fault. Then it was DeAngelo Russell's fault. Then it was Darvin Harm's fault. It's always somebody else's fault."
