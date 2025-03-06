Chicago Bulls GM Gave Difference Between Michael Jordan And LeBron James
LeBron James is often criticized because many feel he is the general manager on most teams he has played for.
They believe he formed a super team with the Miami Heat in 2010 and fought with management about getting players around him with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. Late Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause once said that was never the case with Michael Jordan.
"The arrogance that he carried with him was a plus," Krause said in an interview that resurfaced on social media. "Because he knew he that he could do things that other people couldn't do. It was a difference between us."
Krause said Jordan never came to the front office about personnel issues.
"I will say one thing for Michael Jordan," Krause said. "To this day, he never came to me and asked for other players. He never came to me and asked me to draft a player. He never came to me and asked for to trade for a player. Never once did that happen. Part of it was he thought he was so darn good, he thought he could win without them."
PARISH IN RARE COMPANY
Today's NBA is dominated by the 3-point shot.
Teams can sometimes take many as 50 shots from the arc in one game. This is why former Boston Celtics center Robert Parish has perhaps one of the most "unbreakable" records in league history. The website RotoGrinders recently compiled a list of marks that will most likely never be touched.
Parish scoring 23,334 points without a 3-pointer topped the list.
The website wrote, "Parish attempted 6 3-point shots throughout his career without making a single one. The next closest player to Parish is Wayman Tisdale, with 12,878 career points."
The website lists other players like A.C. Green, Scott Skiles and Wilt Chamberlain with other records that will never get touched.
