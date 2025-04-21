Gravity-Defying Dunk Swung Momentum In Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Series

April 21, 1984: This dunk by Dominique Wilkins of the Hawks in Game 3 of their first round series against Milwaukee.



Wilkins scored 22 PTS and Dan Roundfield scored 25 PTS in Atlanta's 103-94 win. Marques Johnson had 28 PTS/10 REB for the Bucks, whose series lead was cut to 2-1. pic.twitter.com/Jasgcxd1a2