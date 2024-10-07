John Salley Thought It Was "Classy" To Shake Hands With Jordan-Led Bulls In 1991
After years of losing, the Chicago Bulls finally defeated the Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals.
It was the beginning of a dominant decade for the Bulls, who were led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The most memorable moment of the Bulls-Pistons rivalry was the "Bad Boys" walking off the court in the closing seconds of the series-clinching Game 4.
Most of the Pistons refused to shake hands, except for John Salley, Scott Hastings and Joe Dumars. In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Salley said he took a "classy" approach to the situation.
Salley was always friends with Jordan, Pippen and Horace Grant. He felt he owed it to them to show respect.
"The reason I did is one, because MJ is my frat brother and my friend," Salley said. "I still was cool with Horace. I recruited him in college so I stayed cool with him and Scottie at that time. I just didn't think it was a smart move."
The Bulls later defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for their first title in the Jordan era. They won six titles in eight years, winning two three-peats.
"They beat us," Salley said. "They finally beat us. I loved the Celtics, a huge Celtics fans and that how the Celtics handled us. They walked off between, didn't shake a hand, except for Kevin McHale, gave Isiah Thomas five and said, `Bring the trophy here.' That was the only one that said anything."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops.
