Back In The Day NBA

John Salley Thought It Was "Classy" To Shake Hands With Jordan-Led Bulls In 1991

Shandel Richardson

Apr 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former NBA player John Salley sits with rapper Boosie Badazz at a game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former NBA player John Salley sits with rapper Boosie Badazz at a game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

After years of losing, the Chicago Bulls finally defeated the Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals.

It was the beginning of a dominant decade for the Bulls, who were led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The most memorable moment of the Bulls-Pistons rivalry was the "Bad Boys" walking off the court in the closing seconds of the series-clinching Game 4.

Most of the Pistons refused to shake hands, except for John Salley, Scott Hastings and Joe Dumars. In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Salley said he took a "classy" approach to the situation.

Salley was always friends with Jordan, Pippen and Horace Grant. He felt he owed it to them to show respect.

"The reason I did is one, because MJ is my frat brother and my friend," Salley said. "I still was cool with Horace. I recruited him in college so I stayed cool with him and Scottie at that time. I just didn't think it was a smart move."

The Bulls later defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for their first title in the Jordan era. They won six titles in eight years, winning two three-peats.

"They beat us," Salley said. "They finally beat us. I loved the Celtics, a huge Celtics fans and that how the Celtics handled us. They walked off between, didn't shake a hand, except for Kevin McHale, gave Isiah Thomas five and said, `Bring the trophy here.' That was the only one that said anything."'

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com