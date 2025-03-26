NBA Enforcer Skipped Ending Career With Miami Heat Because Iron Fist Of Pat Riley
NBA great Xavier McDaniel enjoyed his one season playing under New York Knicks coach Pat Riley in 1991.
He loved it so much he contemplated ending his career with Riley for the Miami Heat. It was all set to happen until Riley declined one request from McDaniel.
"I had two offers," McDaniel told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. "I had one with the Miami Heat, and me and Pat [Riley]—I was really on board to go to Miami. The only thing I asked him was, ‘I can’t practice every day like you had us doing in New York. My knees can’t take it anymore. That’s it.’ And Pat couldn’t change on it ... But I wanted to go to Miami, but I just couldn’t do it, man. My knees weren’t going to be able to take it."'
McDaniel ended up finishing his career with the New Jersey Nets under young coach John Calipari.
"I love Pat Riley and I could’ve played for him if I didn’t have a bad knee. But I had played on a bad knee from… I got hurt in January of ‘88 the year I made the All-Star team and I played on that knee, and then I had surgery. I was still jumping pretty good, but when I turned 28-29, I started seeing a decline in my jumping ability. I had a 42” vertical coming out, and I just wasn’t able at 32 years old to be able to take that pounding night in and night out. It was supposed to be the leadership in the locker room and stuff like that, basically. And if guys got hurt, I’d come in and play for them, and that’s what I tried to do.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
