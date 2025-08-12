NBA Great Claims League Is Now More About Entertainment Than Competition
The NBA is dominated by offensive-minded stars like Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards nowadays. While Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady appreciates their skills, he said it's also because of defensive rule changes. McGrady said their success is enhanced because of lax defense.
"The NBA wants the NBA to be entertainment," McGrady said on his podcast "They want the fans to be entertained. How do you do that? Take away a lot of the rules out that you had back in the `90s and early 2000s."
McGrady grew up during the era when defenders had more leeway. They were allowed put hands on offensive players.
"You allow these offensive players to be great at what they do," McGrady said. "You put the defensive at a disadvantage. Offensive players are too good to be trying to guard one on one. If you can't put your hands on them, that makes it even more of a challenge to try to guard these guys. So it's all about entertainment."
COUSY MAKES STATEMENT ON JAYLEN BROWN
NBA great Bob Cousy never holds back when discussing anything. He's known as one of the most opinionated former players. Cousy, a Hall of Famer and MVP, recently 97. He spoke about the current state of the Boston Celtics with the Boston Globe.
He gave his opinion on why Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is step below teammate Jayson Tatum.
"In my judgment, Jaylen (Brown) is not quite at the superstar level that Tatum is at," Cousy said in the interview. "... (Derrick) White’s a good player, and he’ll produce, and he’ll be consistent, but his game doesn’t lend itself to carrying a team."
Tatum has received much of the credit for the Celtics' rise in the Eastern Conference. He led them to the 2024 title, defeating the Dallas Mavericks. But Brown has been a valuable sidekick throughout the years. Still, there are many who say Tatum is 1A and Brown at 1B.
Celtics fans will always value the thoughts of Cousy because he is among the greatest players in the team's storied history. Even at 97, he has shown no signs of slowing down. Cousy has outlived former MVPs such as Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Wes Unseld, Bill Russell and Bill Walton
