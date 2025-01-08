NBA Great John Starks Has Two-Word Response To Those Saying LeBron Trumps Jordan
Back In The Day Hoops On SI contributor Michael Dion Peek is credited as the creator of the "We Done With Da `90s" movement.
His followers believe today's basketball is better than the 1980s and `90s. So we set up a debate between Peek and New York Knicks legend John Starks, who is a one-time All Star and won Sixth Man of the Year in the `90s.
Peek began by saying LeBron James is greatest player in NBA history. Starks responded with: "Stop It."
"LeBron James at 17 years old was way better than Michael Jordan at 17," Peek said. "And at 40, did you see the windmill he just did the other day?"
Starks said it is unfair to compare James and Jordan at 40. One never had to return from retirement.
"You have to understand, Jordan was way retired before he came back," Starks said. "Jordan was on the golf course smoking cigars, playing golf for three years."
Starks also pointed out Jordan's numbers in his third NBA stint. He averaged at least 20 points in both of his seasons with the Washington Wizards. He then played all 82 games his final season.
"They showed the numbers," Starks said. "That man came in, his first year, he had the knee brace on. He still averaged 20-somthing points. Then he comes back at 40 in a little better shape. He played in all 82 games."
Starks concluded Jordan could have put up longevity statistics like James had he played straight through.
"I got a lot of respect for LeBron," Starks said. "Plus, you've got to understand ... LeBron never stopped his training. When Jordan left the league, he left out on top, winning a championship. If Jordan wanted to continue to play, he could've played to 40 because he would've kept himself in shape and still put up ridiculous numbers."
