Back In The Day NBA

The Original Luka Doncic Enjoying NBA's International Flavor

Shandel Richardson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA great Toni Kukoc played during a time when international players were an afterthought.

He was among the likes of Dino Radja and Drazen Petrovic who helped break the barrier in the 1990s. Now, there are dozens of foreign players dominating the league, including Luka Doncic.

Many feel Kukoc was the original Doncic.

“I see a little bit, but mostly when I played in Europe. That was the way I played,” Kukoc said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “When I got to the Bulls obviously that position was more or less reserved for Scottie [Pippen]… But there were times when I would get the rebound and have the freedom to bring the ball up… coach Phil [Jackson] gave me ‘carte blanche’ to handle the ball.”

Kukoc was among the first overseas players to have an NBA impact. He won three championships with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls from 1996-98.

After being part of the breakthrough, Kukoc is enjoying the rise of international players.

“They want to be these MVP’s, best rebounders, best defenders and so I think it’s nice to see,” Kukoc said. “It’s nice to see the courage of the people all over the world to just showcase their basketball and that’s why everybody wants to watch NBA games because they’re so exciting and they’re so good.”

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Watch Shawn Kemp's final high school game

Michael Jordan was upset at Defensive Player of the Year voting

The Bad Boys Detroit Pistons played role in Bulls dynasty in 1990s

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here