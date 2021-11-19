Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Detroit Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors
    Publish date:

    Detroit Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup against the Golden State Warriors for Friday night.
    Author:

    The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup against the Golden State Warriors for Friday night.

    The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Golden State Warriors in Michigan on Friday night. 

    The full lineup for the Pistons can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pistons have struggled to start the new season with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games. 

    However, the struggles were to be expected as they are a young team who had the first overall pick in the draft this past off-season. 

    They selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State, and while he is loaded with talent, they are in rebuilding mode that could take several seasons to get them back to the playoffs. 

    The Warriors are the best team in the NBA with a 13-2 record, but are without a lot of key players for the game. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17182685_168388303_lowres
    News

    Detroit Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    just now
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17190429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Injury? Steph Curry's Status For The Warriors-Pistons Game

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup Against The Detroit Pistons

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    46 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177540_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

    3 hours ago