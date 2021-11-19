Detroit Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors
The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Golden State Warriors in Michigan on Friday night.
The full lineup for the Pistons can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pistons have struggled to start the new season with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games.
However, the struggles were to be expected as they are a young team who had the first overall pick in the draft this past off-season.
They selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State, and while he is loaded with talent, they are in rebuilding mode that could take several seasons to get them back to the playoffs.
The Warriors are the best team in the NBA with a 13-2 record, but are without a lot of key players for the game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.