Detroit Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Golden State Warriors in Michigan on Friday night.

The full lineup for the Pistons can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pistons have struggled to start the new season with a 4-10 record in their first 14 games.

However, the struggles were to be expected as they are a young team who had the first overall pick in the draft this past off-season.

They selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State, and while he is loaded with talent, they are in rebuilding mode that could take several seasons to get them back to the playoffs.

The Warriors are the best team in the NBA with a 13-2 record, but are without a lot of key players for the game.

