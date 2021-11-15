Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said After The Chicago Bulls Won On Sunday Night

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Chicago Bulls won their ninth game of the season on Sunday when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers.
    The Chicago Bulls won their ninth game of the season on Sunday when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

    The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best teams to start the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    Last season they went 31-41 and were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, which did not even qualify them for the play-in tournament. 

    This season, they are 9-4 after beating the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday night 100-90. 

    After the game, four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan spoke to reporters and what he said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls. 

    "I try to go out there and just have fun and compete," DeRozan said. "We don't get too long to play this game." 

    DeRozan is in his first season in Chicago, and has been on fire to start the season. 

    In the win against the Clippers he had 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists. 

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

