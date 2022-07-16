Skip to main content

Lucas Moura Impresses In New Position For Tottenham Against Sevilla

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte may have unearthed a new right wing-back option after Lucas Moura impressed in the unfamiliar position against Sevilla.

Spurs are widely expected to add Middlesbrough's Djed Spence to their ranks imminently after Conte appeared to be unconvinced by Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty last season.

But could Brazilian forward Lucas also be used instead of Royal and Doherty in the upcoming campaign?

Lucas found his game time restricted last season due to the excellent form of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski in attack.

But the former Paris Saint-Germain flyer is an excellent squad player and Conte will be keen to keep him happy.

Lucas started Saturday's friendly in South Korea at right wing-back in Conte's favored 3-4-3 system.

Lucas Moura pictured playing for Tottenham in South Korea in July 2022

Lucas Moura pictured playing for Tottenham in South Korea

He showed good defensive discipline and held his position well as Tottenham effectively played with a flat back five when Sevilla had possession in midfield.

But Moura also used his speed to good effect by pressing at opportune moments, while he made a vital defensive header to clear the danger after a deep cross.

Naturally, though, he also got forward with great regularity, linking up nicely with fellow Brazilian Richarlison, who has playing on the right side of Tottenham's three-man attack.

Lucas is a player who loves to dribble with the ball at high speed. This can often result in him losing possession when deployed up front or in attacking midfield where space can be limited.

But from wing-back Lucas found himself starting runs in plenty of space before being able to attack defenders one-on-one in wide areas.

Lucas, who was subbed off at half-time when the score was still 0-0, may not be defensively experienced enough to be a first-choice wing-back for Spurs.

But he has the potential to perform the role in games where Spurs are expected to dominate possession, while he could also be used there as an attacking impact sub.

Lucas Moura pictured playing for Tottenham in South Korea in July 2022
Features

Lucas Moura Impresses In New Position For Tottenham Against Sevilla

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Fans in South Korea pictured supporting Tottenham Hotspur during their 2022 summer tour
News

Two Tottenham Players Forced To Stay In South Korea After Testing Positive For COVID On Tour

By Robert Summerscales30 minutes ago
Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in May 2022 at the end of his last ever home game for Napoli
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Joins Chelsea Six Years After They First Tried To Sign Him

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
England's players pictured celebrating during their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 5-0 N. Ireland - Watch All The Goals After More Women's Euros History Is Made

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in May 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Options Drying Up After Chelsea Join PSG In Passing On Man United Forward

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Brentford in May 2022
News

Just 15 Players Have Made More EPL Assists Than New Man United Signing Christian Eriksen

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Mo Salah (right) pictured after scoring for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in a 2022 pre-season friendly
Watch

Watch Mo Salah Score His 1st Liverpool Goal Since Signing New Contract

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in July 2022
Watch

Watch Marcus Rashford Score 1st Goal In 174 Days As Man United Beat Melbourne Victory

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Anthony Martial pictured after scoring for Manchester United in a 4-0 win over Liverpool in a 2022 pre-season friendly
Features

Anthony Martial Acing Audition For Man United Starting Role In Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence

By Robert SummerscalesJul 15, 2022