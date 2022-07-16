Lucas Moura Impresses In New Position For Tottenham Against Sevilla

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte may have unearthed a new right wing-back option after Lucas Moura impressed in the unfamiliar position against Sevilla.

Spurs are widely expected to add Middlesbrough's Djed Spence to their ranks imminently after Conte appeared to be unconvinced by Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty last season.

But could Brazilian forward Lucas also be used instead of Royal and Doherty in the upcoming campaign?

Lucas found his game time restricted last season due to the excellent form of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski in attack.

But the former Paris Saint-Germain flyer is an excellent squad player and Conte will be keen to keep him happy.

Lucas started Saturday's friendly in South Korea at right wing-back in Conte's favored 3-4-3 system.

Lucas Moura pictured playing for Tottenham in South Korea IMAGO/Steve Cho Kyewoong/Penta Press

He showed good defensive discipline and held his position well as Tottenham effectively played with a flat back five when Sevilla had possession in midfield.

But Moura also used his speed to good effect by pressing at opportune moments, while he made a vital defensive header to clear the danger after a deep cross.

Naturally, though, he also got forward with great regularity, linking up nicely with fellow Brazilian Richarlison, who has playing on the right side of Tottenham's three-man attack.

Lucas is a player who loves to dribble with the ball at high speed. This can often result in him losing possession when deployed up front or in attacking midfield where space can be limited.

But from wing-back Lucas found himself starting runs in plenty of space before being able to attack defenders one-on-one in wide areas.

Lucas, who was subbed off at half-time when the score was still 0-0, may not be defensively experienced enough to be a first-choice wing-back for Spurs.

But he has the potential to perform the role in games where Spurs are expected to dominate possession, while he could also be used there as an attacking impact sub.