Skip to main content

Who Is Fabio Vieira And Why Are Arsenal Paying €40m For Him?

Fabio Vieira is set to become Arsenal's third summer signing of 2022 after Porto revealed that a €40 million deal has been agreed between the two clubs.

A statement published by Porto this week explained that Arsenal will pay an initial fee of €35m, with the remaining €5m "dependent on the achievement of sporting objectives".

Vieira is expected to start work as an Arsenal player on July 1 along with fellow newbies Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

Who Is Fabio Vieira?

Vieira, 22, is not a household name outside of Portugal and he is yet to earn a cap with the senior national team.

But he has already made an impact at international level after being named Player of the Tournament at last year's UEFA European Under 21 Championship.

Vieira was the star man in the Portugal side that went all the way to the final, only to lose 1-0 to Germany.

Fabio Vieira pictured playing for Portugal at the UEFA Under 21 European Championship in 2021

Fabio Vieira pictured playing for Portugal at the UEFA Under 21 European Championship in 2021

He did conquer Europe at junior level with Porto though, winning the UEFA Youth League in 2019.

Since graduating to Porto's first team in 2020, Vieira has played 75 games and scored 10 goals.

Vieira will leave Porto as a two-time Primeira Liga winner.

He also lifted the Taca de Portugal trophy - Portugal's main national cup competition - in his final season with Porto.

Vieira is a no.10 by design but he has also played as the lead frontman, on both wings and even in central midfield for Porto.

He is more likely to assist a goal than to score himself. In 1,329 league minutes for Porto last season he provided six goals and 14 assists.

But Vieira can be dangerous if allowed to shoot with his favored left foot.

His top attributes are his control, dribbling, passing and vision.

Fabio Vieira pictured playing for Portugal at the UEFA Under 21 European Championship in 2021
Features

Who Is Fabio Vieira And Why Are Arsenal Paying €40m For Him?

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
The World Cup trophy pictured on display in the FIFA Museum in Zurich
Features

FIFA President Hails New World Cup Format As "Game-Changer" But How Will It Work In 2026?

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Yves Bissouma pictured posing in Tottenham's new home shirt after completing his transfer from Brighton in June 2022
News

Emotional Yves Bissouma Reacts To Signing For Tottenham Hotspur From Brighton

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured in a Liverpool kit in front of a giant Bayern Munich logo
News

Bayern Munich And Liverpool Agree €32m + €6m + €3m Transfer Deal For Sadio Mane

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Jay Spearing pictured playing for the Liverpool first team in 2010
News

Liverpool Confirm Jay Spearing Return As Player-Coach In Youth Development Role

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Russia captain Igor Denisov (left) pictured shaking hands with Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo before a game in 2012
News

"Maybe They'll Put Me In Jail Or Kill Me": Ex-Russia Captain On Speaking Out Against War In Ukraine

By Robert SummerscalesJun 16, 2022
Paul Pogba pictured smiling ahead of Manchester United's game at Atletico Madrid in February 2022
News

Paul Pogba Documentary Shows His Reaction To Being Offered More Than £290,000 Per Week

By Robert SummerscalesJun 16, 2022
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Tottenham Fixtures For 2022/23 EPL Season Confirmed: Tough Road Trips Before World Cup

By Robert SummerscalesJun 16, 2022
A general view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in May 2022
News

Arsenal's Premier League Fixture List In Full: Emirates Stadium The Place To Be In October

By Robert SummerscalesJun 16, 2022