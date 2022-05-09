Skip to main content

Assist Stat Shows Why Kevin De Bruyne Is The Most Consistent Creator In EPL History

Kevin De Bruyne has some way to go in his quest to top the Premier League's all-time assists table, but is he already the most creative player in the competition's history?

Ryan Giggs ended his Manchester United career with 162 EPL assists and no player has yet come within 50 of that total.

But Giggs is one of only three players to make more than 600 Premier League appearances.

De Bruyne is currently ninth on the EPL's list of top assisters, having set up 85 goals in his first 207 games.

It is practically impossible for De Bruyne to ever match Giggs in terms of EPL appearances, but if he did while continuing to assist at his current rate he would break the United icon's record by 97.

In terms of assists per minute, De Bruyne is the most consistently prolific creator in Premier League history.

Kevin De Bruyne pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle

De Bruyne averages an assist every 186 minutes.

His most recent assist came in Sunday's 5-0 win over Newcastle when he set up Rodri for City's third goal.

Most Assists In Premier League History

Keven De Bruyne is currently ninth of the Premier League's all-time list of top assisters

PlayerAssists

1. Ryan Giggs

162

2. Cesc Fabregas

111

3. Wayne Rooney

103

4. Frank Lampard

102

5. Dennis Bergkamp

94

6. David Silva

93

7. Steven Gerrard

92

8. James Milner

86

9. Kevin De Bruyne

85

10. David Beckham

80

Data correct as of May 9, 2022.

Kevin De Bruyne pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022
