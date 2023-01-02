Skip to main content

Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool

Brentford beat Liverpool for the first time since 1938 to move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table.

An Ibrahima Konate own goal gave Brentford the lead on 19 minutes before Yoane Wissa made it 2-0 shortly before half-time.

Liverpool were perhaps lucky to only be two down by the interval as Brentford had two other goals disallowed in the opening period.

Klopp was visibly fuming with his team's first-half display.

The Liverpool manager made three half-time substitutions as Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil Van Dijk were all hauled off.

Liverpool improved after the break and had the ball in the Brentford net twice inside the first five minutes of the second half.

Darwin Nunez saw his effort disallowed for offside but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross moments later stood.

The game was now back in the balance but hopes of a full Liverpool comeback were ended in the 84th minute when Bryan Mbeumo finished off a counter-attack after overpowering Konate.

Brentford's players pictured celebrating during their 3-1 win over Liverpool in January 2023

By Robert Summerscales
