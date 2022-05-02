Skip to main content

Christian Pulisic's Dad Deletes Tweet After Slamming Son's "Sad" Chelsea Situation

The father of Christian Pulisic expressed his disappointment at the USMNT star's lack of game time at Chelsea on Sunday.

Mark Pulisic took to Twitter after his son played just 22 minutes in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Everton.

He wrote: "The sad thing is he loves the club, teammates, and London... puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy... big six months ahead.."

The tweet was later deleted.

Its reference to a "big six months ahead" was likely a nod to the FIFA World Cup, which begins in Qatar in November.

But this outburst from his dad has also increased doubts about the former Dortmund winger's future at Stamford Bridge.

This was not the first time Pulisic's dad had used Twitter to speak out about his son's situation at Chelsea.

Back in November 2019, after Pulisic had scored a last-minute winner for Chelsea at Watford, dad Mark posted a zipped mouth emoji and wrote: "No one really knows the facts.. so..."

Pulisic has been restricted to just 1,046 minutes of action in the Premier League this season.

He has scored five times in the current edition of the EPL, giving him a record of a goal every 209.2 minutes.

That minutes-per-goal record is actually superior to those of leading scorers Mason Mount (218.6 mpg) and Kai Havertz (244.7 mpg).

But Pulisic is a winger by trade and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel often plays a 3-4-1-2 formation that uses wing-backs instead.

Pulisic's current contract at Chelsea is due to expire in June 2024.

Christian Pulisic pictured warming up before his cameo appearance in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Everton in April 2022

Christian Pulisic pictured warming up before his cameo appearance in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Everton

Christian Pulisic pictured warming up before his cameo appearance in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Everton in April 2022
News

Christian Pulisic's Dad Deletes Tweet After Slamming Son's "Sad" Chelsea Situation

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for PSG against Strasbourg in April 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Talk Fueled By Carlo Ancelotti And Florentino Perez Comments

By Robert Summerscales40 minutes ago
Karim Benzema (left) and Marcelo lift the La Liga trophy after helping Real Madrid win their 35th Spanish league title in 2022
News

Real Madrid Celebrate With La Liga Trophy After Moving Nine Titles Clear Of Barcelona

By Robert SummerscalesApr 30, 2022
A banner in the form of a Russian flag, paying tribute to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, is pictured at Stamford Bridge in April 2022
News

John Terry Wants To Fund New Roman Abramovich Banner At Stamford Bridge

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
West Ham's players celebrate a goal scored by Michael Antonio (center) during their 2-1 home loss to Frankfurt in April 2022
News

West Ham Identify Fans Accused Of Attacking German Journalists For Celebrating Frankfurt Goal

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti pictured watching their teams in action during their Champions League last 16 clash in February 2022
News

Carlo Ancelotti Suggests Mauricio Pochettino Was Not "100%" Honest About Kylian Mbappe

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
An aerial view of the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona
News

FC Barcelona's Temporary Move To Olympic Stadium Confirmed

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during his side's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City in April 2022
News

No Pay Increase In Jurgen Klopp's New Liverpool Contract But Coaching Staff Will Get More

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood pictured in September 2021
News

Mason Greenwood's Bail Extended As Police Continue To Investigate Allegations

By Robert SummerscalesApr 29, 2022