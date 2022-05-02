Christian Pulisic's Dad Deletes Tweet After Slamming Son's "Sad" Chelsea Situation

The father of Christian Pulisic expressed his disappointment at the USMNT star's lack of game time at Chelsea on Sunday.

Mark Pulisic took to Twitter after his son played just 22 minutes in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Everton.

He wrote: "The sad thing is he loves the club, teammates, and London... puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy... big six months ahead.."

The tweet was later deleted.

Its reference to a "big six months ahead" was likely a nod to the FIFA World Cup, which begins in Qatar in November.

But this outburst from his dad has also increased doubts about the former Dortmund winger's future at Stamford Bridge.

This was not the first time Pulisic's dad had used Twitter to speak out about his son's situation at Chelsea.

Back in November 2019, after Pulisic had scored a last-minute winner for Chelsea at Watford, dad Mark posted a zipped mouth emoji and wrote: "No one really knows the facts.. so..."

Pulisic has been restricted to just 1,046 minutes of action in the Premier League this season.

He has scored five times in the current edition of the EPL, giving him a record of a goal every 209.2 minutes.

That minutes-per-goal record is actually superior to those of leading scorers Mason Mount (218.6 mpg) and Kai Havertz (244.7 mpg).

But Pulisic is a winger by trade and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel often plays a 3-4-1-2 formation that uses wing-backs instead.

Pulisic's current contract at Chelsea is due to expire in June 2024.